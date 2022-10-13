CD Mirandés - Levante UD

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 10
Estadio Municipal de Anduva / 13.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-mirandes/teamcenter.shtml
CD Mirandés
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/levante-ud/teamcenter.shtml
Levante UD
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1054119
2
Burgos CFBUR
1046018
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
945017
4
FC CartagenaCAR
1052317
5
Albacete BalompiéABP
1044216
16
Levante UDLUD
924310
21
CD MirandésCDM
91447
