CD Mirandés - Málaga CF

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 3
Estadio Municipal de Anduva / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-mirandes/teamcenter.shtml
CD Mirandés
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/malaga-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Málaga CF
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Mirandés logo
CD Mirandés
Málaga CF logo
Málaga CF jersey
Málaga CF
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

CD Mirandés

Málaga CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Albacete BalompiéABP
32107
2
Granada CFGRA
22006
3
SD PonferradinaSDP
22006
4
Deportivo AlavésALV
22006
5
UD Las PalmasLPA
21104
17
CD MirandésCDM
20111
22
Málaga CFMCF
20020
Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between CD Mirandés and Málaga CF with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 27 August 2022.

Catch the latest CD Mirandés and Málaga CF news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

