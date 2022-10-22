CD Mirandés - SD Huesca

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 12
Estadio Municipal de Anduva / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-mirandes/teamcenter.shtml
CD Mirandés
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sd-huesca/teamcenter.shtml
SD Huesca
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Mirandés logo
CD Mirandés
SD Huesca logo
SD Huesca jersey
SD Huesca
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

CD Mirandés

SD Huesca

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1165023
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1164122
3
Burgos CFBUR
1156021
4
FC CartagenaCAR
1162320
5
Albacete BalompiéABP
1154219
9
SD HuescaHUE
1144316
22
CD MirandésCDM
111467
