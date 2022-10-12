CD Tenerife - FC Cartagena

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 10
Heliodoro Rodríguez López / 12.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-tenerife/teamcenter.shtml
CD Tenerife
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-cartagena/teamcenter.shtml
FC Cartagena
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Tenerife logo
CD Tenerife
FC Cartagena logo
FC Cartagena
1

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

CD Tenerife

FC Cartagena

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
953118
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
945017
3
FC CartagenaCAR
951316
4
Real SportingRSG
943215
5
Burgos CFBUR
936015
15
CD TenerifeCDT
924310
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Villarreal CF B
-
-
SD Ponferradina
12/10
CD Leganés
-
-
Málaga CF
12/10
FC Andorra
-
-
Burgos CF
12/10
Deportivo Alavés
-
-
Albacete Balompié
12/10

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between CD Tenerife and FC Cartagena with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 12 October 2022.

Catch the latest CD Tenerife and FC Cartagena news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.