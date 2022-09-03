CD Tenerife - Racing Santander

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 4
Heliodoro Rodríguez López / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-tenerife/teamcenter.shtml
CD Tenerife
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/racing-santander/teamcenter.shtml
Racing Santander
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Tenerife logo
CD Tenerife
Racing Santander logo
Racing Santander jersey
Racing Santander
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

CD Tenerife

Racing Santander

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Granada CFGRA
33009
2
SD EibarEIB
42208
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
32107
4
Albacete BalompiéABP
32107
4
Deportivo AlavésALV
32107
18
CD TenerifeCDT
30121
22
Racing SantanderRAC
30030
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

CD Leganés
0
0
SD Eibar
26'
Deportivo Alavés
-
-
UD Las Palmas
03/09
Villarreal CF B
-
-
CD Mirandés
03/09
SD Ponferradina
-
-
Real Sporting
03/09

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between CD Tenerife and Racing Santander with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 3 September 2022.

Catch the latest CD Tenerife and Racing Santander news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.