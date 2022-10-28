CD Tenerife - Real Zaragoza

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 13
Heliodoro Rodríguez López / 28.10.2022
CD Tenerife
Not started
-
-
Real Zaragoza
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Tenerife logo
CD Tenerife
Real Zaragoza logo
Real Zaragoza jersey
Real Zaragoza
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

CD Tenerife

Real Zaragoza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1275026
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1265123
3
Burgos CFBUR
1256121
4
Granada CFGRA
1262420
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1262420
13
CD TenerifeCDT
1235414
15
Real ZaragozaRZA
1234513
