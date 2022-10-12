Deportivo Alavés - Albacete Balompié

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 10
Mendizorroza / 12.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/alaves/teamcenter.shtml
Deportivo Alavés
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/albacete/teamcenter.shtml
Albacete Balompié
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Deportivo Alavés logo
Deportivo Alavés jersey
Deportivo Alavés
Albacete Balompié logo
Albacete Balompié
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Deportivo Alavés

Albacete Balompié

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
953118
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
945017
3
FC CartagenaCAR
951316
4
Real SportingRSG
943215
5
Burgos CFBUR
936015
7
Albacete BalompiéABP
943215
