Deportivo Alavés - Levante UD

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 20
Mendizorroza / 12.12.2022
Deportivo Alavés
Not started
-
-
Levante UD
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Deportivo Alavés
Levante UD
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Deportivo Alavés

Levante UD

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SD EibarEIB
20106436
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
2098335
3
Burgos CFBUR
2097434
4
Deportivo AlavésALV
1997334
5
Granada CFGRA
2095632
6
Levante UDLUD
1988332
