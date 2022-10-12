FC Andorra - Burgos CF

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 10
Estadi Nacional / 12.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-andorra/teamcenter.shtml
FC Andorra
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/burgos-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Burgos CF
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Andorra logo
FC Andorra
Burgos CF logo
Burgos CF
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Andorra

Burgos CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
953118
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
945017
3
FC CartagenaCAR
951316
4
Real SportingRSG
943215
5
Burgos CFBUR
936015
8
FC AndorraFAN
943215
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Villarreal CF B
-
-
SD Ponferradina
12/10
CD Leganés
-
-
Málaga CF
12/10
Deportivo Alavés
-
-
Albacete Balompié
12/10
CD Tenerife
-
-
FC Cartagena
12/10

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between FC Andorra and Burgos CF with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 12 October 2022.

Catch the latest FC Andorra and Burgos CF news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.