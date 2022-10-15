FC Andorra - Deportivo Alavés

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 11
Estadi Nacional / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-andorra/teamcenter.shtml
FC Andorra
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/alaves/teamcenter.shtml
Deportivo Alavés
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

FC Andorra

Deportivo Alavés

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1055020
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1054119
3
Burgos CFBUR
1046018
4
SD EibarEIB
1053218
5
Granada CFGRA
1052317
10
FC AndorraFAN
1043315
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Real Zaragoza
-
-
Villarreal CF B
15/10
SD Huesca
-
-
Racing Santander
15/10
SD Ponferradina
-
-
UD Las Palmas
15/10
Albacete Balompié
-
-
Real Oviedo
15/10

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between FC Andorra and Deportivo Alavés with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 15 October 2022.

Catch the latest FC Andorra and Deportivo Alavés news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.