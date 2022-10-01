FC Andorra - Levante UD

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 8
Estadi Nacional / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-andorra/teamcenter.shtml
FC Andorra
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/levante-ud/teamcenter.shtml
Levante UD
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

FC Andorra

Levante UD

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
743015
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
743015
3
SD EibarEIB
741213
4
FC CartagenaCAR
741213
5
Granada CFGRA
740312
10
FC AndorraFAN
732211
11
Levante UDLUD
724110
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

CD Tenerife
-
-
Real Sporting
20:00
CD Mirandés
-
-
UD Las Palmas
01/10
Racing Santander
-
-
Málaga CF
01/10
Villarreal CF B
-
-
Burgos CF
01/10

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between FC Andorra and Levante UD with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 1 October 2022.

Catch the latest FC Andorra and Levante UD news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.