FC Andorra - Racing Santander

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 15
Estadi Nacional / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-andorra/teamcenter.shtml
FC Andorra
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/racing-santander/teamcenter.shtml
Racing Santander
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

FC Andorra

Racing Santander

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Burgos CFBUR
1476127
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1476127
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
1475226
4
SD EibarEIB
1474325
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1473424
9
FC AndorraFAN
1463521
16
Racing SantanderRAC
1436515
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Deportivo Alavés
-
-
Real Zaragoza
20:00
Burgos CF
-
-
CD Tenerife
05/11
SD Huesca
-
-
Villarreal CF B
05/11
CD Leganés
-
-
SD Ponferradina
05/11

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between FC Andorra and Racing Santander with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 5 November 2022.

Catch the latest FC Andorra and Racing Santander news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.