FC Cartagena - SD Ponferradina

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 1
Estadio Cartagonova / 15.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-cartagena/teamcenter.shtml
FC Cartagena
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sd-ponferradina/teamcenter.shtml
SD Ponferradina
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Cartagena logo
FC Cartagena
SD Ponferradina logo
SD Ponferradina
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Cartagena

SD Ponferradina

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Granada CFGRA
11003
1
Villarreal CF BVIL2
11003
3
Deportivo AlavésALV
11003
3
SD EibarEIB
11003
5
CD MirandésCDM
10101
13
FC CartagenaCAR
00000
13
SD PonferradinaSDP
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Burgos CF
0
0
Málaga CF
38'
Real Oviedo
-
-
FC Andorra
15/08
CD Lugo
-
-
Albacete Balompié
15/08
UD Ibiza
0
2
Granada CF

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between FC Cartagena and SD Ponferradina with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 15 August 2022.

Catch the latest FC Cartagena and SD Ponferradina news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.