FC Cartagena - Villarreal CF B

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 19
Estadio Cartagonova / 07.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-cartagena/teamcenter.shtml
FC Cartagena
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/villarreal-b/teamcenter.shtml
Villarreal CF B
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

FC Cartagena

Villarreal CF B

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1897234
2
Burgos CFBUR
1897234
3
Deportivo AlavésALV
1897234
4
Levante UDLUD
1887331
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1894531
12
Villarreal CF BVIL2
1866624
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

CD Leganés
-
-
CD Mirandés
18:00
Real Oviedo
-
-
UD Las Palmas
18:00
Albacete Balompié
-
-
Real Zaragoza
20:00
SD Huesca
-
-
FC Andorra
07/12

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between FC Cartagena and Villarreal CF B with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 7 December 2022.

Catch the latest FC Cartagena and Villarreal CF B news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.