Granada CF - Albacete Balompié

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 16
Nuevo Los Cármenes / 18.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/granada-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Granada CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/albacete/teamcenter.shtml
Albacete Balompié
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Granada CF logo
Granada CF jersey
Granada CF
Albacete Balompié logo
Albacete Balompié
2

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Granada CF

Albacete Balompié

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1586130
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
1576227
3
Burgos CFBUR
1576227
4
Levante UDLUD
1575326
5
SD EibarEIB
1575326
8
Granada CFGRA
1564522
9
Albacete BalompiéABP
1557322
