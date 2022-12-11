Granada CF - Burgos CF

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 20
Nuevo Los Cármenes / 11.12.2022
Granada CF
Not started
-
-
Burgos CF
Statistics

Recent matches

Granada CF

Burgos CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1998235
2
Burgos CFBUR
1997334
3
Deportivo AlavésALV
1997334
4
SD EibarEIB
1996433
5
Levante UDLUD
1988332
7
Granada CFGRA
1985629
