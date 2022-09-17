Granada CF - CD Mirandés

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 6
Nuevo Los Cármenes / 17.09.2022
Granada CF
Not started
-
-
CD Mirandés
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
532011
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
532011
3
SD EibarEIB
531110
4
Albacete BalompiéABP
531110
5
Levante UDLUD
52309
6
Granada CFGRA
53029
22
CD MirandésCDM
50232
