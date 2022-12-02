Granada CF - Deportivo Alavés

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 18
Nuevo Los Cármenes / 02.12.2022
Granada CF
Not started
-
-
Deportivo Alavés
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Granada CF logo
Granada CF jersey
Granada CF
Deportivo Alavés logo
Deportivo Alavés jersey
Deportivo Alavés
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Granada CF

Deportivo Alavés

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1797134
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
1787231
3
Burgos CFBUR
1787231
4
Levante UDLUD
1777328
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1784528
8
Granada CFGRA
1774625
