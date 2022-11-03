Granada CF - Levante UD

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 14
Nuevo Los Cármenes / 03.11.2022
Granada CF
Not started
-
-
Levante UD
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Granada CF logo
Granada CF jersey
Granada CF
Levante UD logo
Levante UD jersey
Levante UD
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Granada CF

Levante UD

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Burgos CFBUR
1476127
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1476127
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
1475226
4
SD EibarEIB
1474325
5
Levante UDLUD
1364322
6
Granada CFGRA
1363421
Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Granada CF and Levante UD with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 3 November 2022.

