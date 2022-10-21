Granada CF - Real Zaragoza

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 12
Nuevo Los Cármenes / 21.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/granada-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Granada CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-zaragoza/teamcenter.shtml
Real Zaragoza
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Granada CF logo
Granada CF jersey
Granada CF
Real Zaragoza logo
Real Zaragoza jersey
Real Zaragoza
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Granada CF

Real Zaragoza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1165023
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1164122
3
Burgos CFBUR
1156021
4
FC CartagenaCAR
1162320
5
Albacete BalompiéABP
1154219
8
Granada CFGRA
1152417
14
Real ZaragozaRZA
1134413
