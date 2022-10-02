Granada CF - SD Huesca

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 8
Nuevo Los Cármenes / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/granada-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Granada CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sd-huesca/teamcenter.shtml
SD Huesca
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Granada CF logo
Granada CF jersey
Granada CF
SD Huesca logo
SD Huesca jersey
SD Huesca
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Granada CF

SD Huesca

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
844016
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
743015
3
Levante UDLUD
834113
4
SD EibarEIB
741213
5
FC CartagenaCAR
741213
7
Granada CFGRA
740312
12
SD HuescaHUE
731310
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Andorra
0
1
Levante UD
40'
Villarreal CF B
-
-
Burgos CF
20:00
Deportivo Alavés
-
-
SD Ponferradina
02/10
CD Leganés
-
-
Albacete Balompié
02/10

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Granada CF and SD Huesca with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 2 October 2022.

Catch the latest Granada CF and SD Huesca news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.