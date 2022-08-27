Levante UD - CD Tenerife

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 3
Ciudad de Valencia / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/levante-ud/teamcenter.shtml
Levante UD
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-tenerife/teamcenter.shtml
CD Tenerife
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Levante UD

CD Tenerife

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Albacete BalompiéABP
32107
2
Granada CFGRA
22006
3
SD PonferradinaSDP
22006
4
Deportivo AlavésALV
22006
5
UD Las PalmasLPA
21104
14
Levante UDLUD
20202
15
CD TenerifeCDT
20111
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Cartagena
0
0
Real Zaragoza
4'
Real Sporting
-
-
Burgos CF
27/08
CD Mirandés
-
-
Málaga CF
27/08
CD Lugo
-
-
CD Leganés
27/08

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Levante UD and CD Tenerife with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 27 August 2022.

Catch the latest Levante UD and CD Tenerife news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.