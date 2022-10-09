Levante UD - Racing Santander

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 9
Ciudad de Valencia / 09.10.2022
Levante UD
Not started
-
-
Racing Santander
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Levante UD logo
Levante UD jersey
Levante UD
Racing Santander logo
Racing Santander jersey
Racing Santander
1

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Levante UD

Racing Santander

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
853018
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
945017
3
FC CartagenaCAR
851216
4
Real SportingRSG
943215
5
SD EibarEIB
842214
14
Levante UDLUD
824210
20
Racing SantanderRAC
81255
Related matches

UD Las Palmas
0
0
UD Ibiza
1'
SD Huesca
0
0
CD Lugo
3'
Burgos CF
-
-
Deportivo Alavés
20:00
FC Cartagena
-
-
CD Leganés
09/10

