Levante UD - Real Sporting

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 13
Ciudad de Valencia / 31.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/levante-ud/teamcenter.shtml
Levante UD
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-gijon/teamcenter.shtml
Real Sporting
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Levante UD logo
Levante UD jersey
Levante UD
Real Sporting logo
Real Sporting jersey
Real Sporting
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Levante UD

Real Sporting

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1375126
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1375126
3
Burgos CFBUR
1366124
4
SD EibarEIB
1364322
5
Granada CFGRA
1363421
9
Levante UDLUD
1254319
10
Real SportingRSG
1254319
