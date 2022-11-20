Levante UD - UD Las Palmas

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 16
Ciudad de Valencia / 20.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/levante-ud/teamcenter.shtml
Levante UD
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/las-palmas/teamcenter.shtml
UD Las Palmas
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Levante UD logo
Levante UD jersey
Levante UD
UD Las Palmas logo
UD Las Palmas jersey
UD Las Palmas
3

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Levante UD

UD Las Palmas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1586130
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
1576227
3
Burgos CFBUR
1576227
4
Levante UDLUD
1575326
5
SD EibarEIB
1575326
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Real Zaragoza
0
0
Málaga CF
29'
Villarreal CF B
-
-
UD Ibiza
20/11
FC Andorra
-
-
CD Lugo
20/11
Racing Santander
-
-
Burgos CF
20/11

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Levante UD and UD Las Palmas with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 20 November 2022.

Catch the latest Levante UD and UD Las Palmas news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.