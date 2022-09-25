Albacete Balompié - FC Andorra

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 7
Estadio Carlos Belmonte / 25.09.2022
Albacete Balompié
Not started
-
-
FC Andorra
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
642014
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
633012
3
Granada CFGRA
640212
4
FC CartagenaCAR
640212
5
Real SportingRSG
732211
10
Albacete BalompiéABP
631210
12
FC AndorraFAN
631210
Related matches

Burgos CF
-
-
Levante UD
13:00
CD Lugo
-
-
Real Oviedo
15:15
SD Eibar
-
-
Racing Santander
17:30
UD Las Palmas
-
-
Granada CF
26/09

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Albacete Balompié and FC Andorra with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 25 September 2022.

