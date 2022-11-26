Albacete Balompié - Racing Santander

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 17
Estadio Carlos Belmonte / 26.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/albacete/teamcenter.shtml
Albacete Balompié
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/racing-santander/teamcenter.shtml
Racing Santander
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Albacete Balompié logo
Albacete Balompié
Racing Santander logo
Racing Santander jersey
Racing Santander
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Albacete Balompié

Racing Santander

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1687131
2
Burgos CFBUR
1686230
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
1677228
4
Levante UDLUD
1676327
5
SD EibarEIB
1676327
12
Albacete BalompiéABP
1657422
15
Racing SantanderRAC
1646618
