Albacete Balompié - Villarreal CF B

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 13
Estadio Carlos Belmonte / 30.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/albacete/teamcenter.shtml
Albacete Balompié
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/villarreal-b/teamcenter.shtml
Villarreal CF B
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Albacete Balompié

Villarreal CF B

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1375126
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1375126
3
Burgos CFBUR
1366124
4
Granada CFGRA
1262420
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1262420
7
Albacete BalompiéABP
1255220
12
Villarreal CF BVIL2
1244416
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Burgos CF
1
0
UD Ibiza
63'
CD Lugo
-
-
CD Mirandés
30/10
Málaga CF
-
-
SD Eibar
30/10
FC Cartagena
-
-
Granada CF
30/10

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Albacete Balompié and Villarreal CF B with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 30 October 2022.

Catch the latest Albacete Balompié and Villarreal CF B news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.