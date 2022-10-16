Burgos CF - CD Mirandés

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 11
Estadio El Plantío / 16.10.2022
Burgos CF
Not started
-
-
CD Mirandés
Lineups

Burgos CF
3-5-2
CD Mirandés
Burgos CF
3-5-2
CD Mirandés

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Burgos CF logo
Burgos CF
CD Mirandés logo
CD Mirandés
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Burgos CF

CD Mirandés

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1165023
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1164122
3
Albacete BalompiéABP
1154219
4
Burgos CFBUR
1046018
5
SD EibarEIB
1053218
21
CD MirandésCDM
101457
