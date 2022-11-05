Burgos CF - CD Tenerife

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 15
Estadio El Plantío / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/burgos-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Burgos CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-tenerife/teamcenter.shtml
CD Tenerife
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Burgos CF logo
Burgos CF
CD Tenerife logo
CD Tenerife
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Burgos CF

CD Tenerife

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Burgos CFBUR
1476127
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1476127
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
1475226
4
SD EibarEIB
1474325
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1473424
17
CD TenerifeCDT
1435614
