Burgos CF - FC Cartagena

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 4
Estadio El Plantío / 04.09.2022
Burgos CF
Not started
-
-
FC Cartagena
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Burgos CF logo
Burgos CF
FC Cartagena logo
FC Cartagena
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Burgos CF

FC Cartagena

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Granada CFGRA
33009
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
42208
3
Deportivo AlavésALV
42208
4
Villarreal CF BVIL2
42117
5
Albacete BalompiéABP
32107
9
FC CartagenaCAR
32016
12
Burgos CFBUR
31205
Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Burgos CF and FC Cartagena with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 4 September 2022.

