Burgos CF - Real Zaragoza

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 17
Estadio El Plantío / 27.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/burgos-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Burgos CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-zaragoza/teamcenter.shtml
Real Zaragoza
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Burgos CF logo
Burgos CF
Real Zaragoza logo
Real Zaragoza jersey
Real Zaragoza
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Burgos CF

Real Zaragoza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1687131
2
Burgos CFBUR
1686230
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
1677228
4
Levante UDLUD
1676327
5
SD EibarEIB
1676327
16
Real ZaragozaRZA
1645717
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Málaga CF
-
-
SD Ponferradina
15:15
Deportivo Alavés
-
-
Villarreal CF B
15:15
Real Oviedo
-
-
CD Mirandés
17:30
Albacete Balompié
-
-
Racing Santander
17:30

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Burgos CF and Real Zaragoza with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 27 November 2022.

Catch the latest Burgos CF and Real Zaragoza news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.