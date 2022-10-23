CD Lugo - Burgos CF

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 12
Estadio Anxo Carro / 23.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-lugo/teamcenter.shtml
CD Lugo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/burgos-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Burgos CF
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Lugo logo
CD Lugo
Burgos CF logo
Burgos CF
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

CD Lugo

Burgos CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1165023
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1164122
3
Burgos CFBUR
1156021
4
FC CartagenaCAR
1162320
5
Granada CFGRA
1262420
20
CD LugoLUG
112369
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Villarreal CF B
0
0
FC Andorra
Half-time
Deportivo Alavés
-
-
Real Sporting
17:30
CD Mirandés
-
-
SD Huesca
17:30
UD Ibiza
-
-
Levante UD
20:00

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between CD Lugo and Burgos CF with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 23 October 2022.

Catch the latest CD Lugo and Burgos CF news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.