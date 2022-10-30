CD Lugo - CD Mirandés

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 13
Estadio Anxo Carro / 30.10.2022
CD Lugo
Not started
-
-
CD Mirandés
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Lugo logo
CD Lugo
CD Mirandés logo
CD Mirandés
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

CD Lugo

CD Mirandés

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1275026
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1265123
3
Burgos CFBUR
1256121
4
Granada CFGRA
1262420
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1262420
19
CD LugoLUG
1233612
22
CD MirandésCDM
121568
