CD Lugo - FC Cartagena

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 15
Estadio Anxo Carro / 07.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-lugo/teamcenter.shtml
CD Lugo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-cartagena/teamcenter.shtml
FC Cartagena
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Lugo logo
CD Lugo
FC Cartagena logo
FC Cartagena
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

CD Lugo

FC Cartagena

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1586130
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
1576227
3
Burgos CFBUR
1576227
4
SD EibarEIB
1575326
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1473424
19
CD LugoLUG
1434713
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Albacete Balompié
1
1
Levante UD
54'
UD Las Palmas
1
1
SD Eibar
Málaga CF
1
1
Real Sporting
Real Oviedo
1
0
Granada CF

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between CD Lugo and FC Cartagena with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 7 November 2022.

Catch the latest CD Lugo and FC Cartagena news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.