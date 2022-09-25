CD Lugo - Real Oviedo

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 7
Estadio Anxo Carro / 25.09.2022
CD Lugo
Not started
-
-
Real Oviedo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Lugo logo
CD Lugo
Real Oviedo logo
Real Oviedo
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

CD Lugo

Real Oviedo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
642014
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
633012
3
Granada CFGRA
640212
4
FC CartagenaCAR
640212
5
Real SportingRSG
732211
14
Real OviedoROV
62228
17
CD LugoLUG
62137
