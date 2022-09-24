CD Mirandés - Real Zaragoza

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 7
Estadio Municipal de Anduva / 24.09.2022
CD Mirandés
Not started
-
-
Real Zaragoza
Lineups

CD Mirandés
4-4-2
Real Zaragoza jersey
Real Zaragoza
4-3-3
CD Mirandés
4-4-2
Real Zaragoza jersey
Real Zaragoza
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Mirandés logo
CD Mirandés
Real Zaragoza logo
Real Zaragoza jersey
Real Zaragoza
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

CD Mirandés

Real Zaragoza

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
642014
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
633012
3
Granada CFGRA
640212
4
FC CartagenaCAR
640212
5
Real SportingRSG
732211
14
Real ZaragozaRZA
62228
22
CD MirandésCDM
60242
