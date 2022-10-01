CD Mirandés - UD Las Palmas

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 8
Estadio Municipal de Anduva / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-mirandes/teamcenter.shtml
CD Mirandés
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/las-palmas/teamcenter.shtml
UD Las Palmas
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Mirandés logo
CD Mirandés
UD Las Palmas logo
UD Las Palmas jersey
UD Las Palmas
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

CD Mirandés

UD Las Palmas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
743015
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
743015
3
SD EibarEIB
741213
4
FC CartagenaCAR
741213
5
Granada CFGRA
740312
19
CD MirandésCDM
71245
