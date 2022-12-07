CD Tenerife - Deportivo Alavés

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 19
Heliodoro Rodríguez López / 07.12.2022
CD Tenerife
Deportivo Alavés
TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1998235
2
Burgos CFBUR
1897234
3
Deportivo AlavésALV
1897234
4
Levante UDLUD
1887331
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1894531
16
CD TenerifeCDT
1855820
Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between CD Tenerife and Deportivo Alavés with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 7 December 2022.

Catch the latest CD Tenerife and Deportivo Alavés news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

