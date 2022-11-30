CD Tenerife - Real Oviedo

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 18
Heliodoro Rodríguez López / 30.11.2022
CD Tenerife
Not started
-
-
Real Oviedo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CD Tenerife logo
CD Tenerife
Real Oviedo logo
Real Oviedo
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

CD Tenerife

Real Oviedo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1797134
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
1787231
3
Burgos CFBUR
1787231
4
Levante UDLUD
1777328
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1784528
14
CD TenerifeCDT
1755720
15
Real OviedoROV
1755720
