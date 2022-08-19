Deportivo Alavés - CD Mirandés

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 2
Mendizorroza / 19.08.2022
Deportivo Alavés
Not started
-
-
CD Mirandés
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Deportivo Alavés logo
Deportivo Alavés jersey
Deportivo Alavés
CD Mirandés logo
CD Mirandés
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Deportivo Alavés

CD Mirandés

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Granada CFGRA
11003
1
Villarreal CF BVIL2
11003
3
SD PonferradinaSDP
11003
4
Albacete BalompiéABP
11003
4
Deportivo AlavésALV
11003
9
CD MirandésCDM
10101
