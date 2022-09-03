Deportivo Alavés - UD Las Palmas

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 4
Mendizorroza / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/alaves/teamcenter.shtml
Deportivo Alavés
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/las-palmas/teamcenter.shtml
UD Las Palmas
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Deportivo Alavés logo
Deportivo Alavés jersey
Deportivo Alavés
UD Las Palmas logo
UD Las Palmas jersey
UD Las Palmas
2

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Deportivo Alavés

UD Las Palmas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Granada CFGRA
33009
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
32107
3
SD EibarEIB
32107
4
Albacete BalompiéABP
32107
4
Deportivo AlavésALV
32107
Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Deportivo Alavés and UD Las Palmas with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 3 September 2022.

