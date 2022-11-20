FC Andorra - CD Lugo

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 16
Estadi Nacional / 20.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-andorra/teamcenter.shtml
FC Andorra
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-lugo/teamcenter.shtml
CD Lugo
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

FC Andorra

CD Lugo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1586130
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
1576227
3
Burgos CFBUR
1576227
4
Levante UDLUD
1575326
5
SD EibarEIB
1575326
10
FC AndorraFAN
1563621
19
CD LugoLUG
1535714
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

SD Ponferradina
0
1
Real Oviedo
85'
CD Tenerife
-
-
SD Huesca
17:30
Real Sporting
-
-
CD Leganés
17:30
Real Zaragoza
-
-
Málaga CF
20:00

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between FC Andorra and CD Lugo with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 20 November 2022.

Catch the latest FC Andorra and CD Lugo news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.