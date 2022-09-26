FC Cartagena - Deportivo Alavés

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 7
Estadio Cartagonova / 26.09.2022
FC Cartagena
Not started
-
-
Deportivo Alavés
Statistics

Recent matches

FC Cartagena

Deportivo Alavés

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
642014
2
SD EibarEIB
741213
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
633012
4
Granada CFGRA
640212
5
FC CartagenaCAR
640212
UD Las Palmas
-
-
Granada CF
20:00
SD Eibar
2
1
Racing Santander
Albacete Balompié
1
1
FC Andorra
CD Lugo
0
0
Real Oviedo

