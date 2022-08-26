FC Cartagena - Real Zaragoza

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 3
Estadio Cartagonova / 26.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-cartagena/teamcenter.shtml
FC Cartagena
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-zaragoza/teamcenter.shtml
Real Zaragoza
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Cartagena logo
FC Cartagena
Real Zaragoza logo
Real Zaragoza jersey
Real Zaragoza
2

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Cartagena

Real Zaragoza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Granada CFGRA
22006
2
SD PonferradinaSDP
22006
3
Deportivo AlavésALV
22006
4
UD Las PalmasLPA
21104
5
Real SportingRSG
21104
10
FC CartagenaCAR
21013
13
Real ZaragozaRZA
20202
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Albacete Balompié
-
-
SD Huesca
26/08
Real Sporting
-
-
Burgos CF
27/08
CD Lugo
-
-
CD Leganés
27/08
CD Mirandés
-
-
Málaga CF
27/08

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between FC Cartagena and Real Zaragoza with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 26 August 2022.

Catch the latest FC Cartagena and Real Zaragoza news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.