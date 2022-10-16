FC Cartagena - UD Ibiza

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 11
Estadio Cartagonova / 16.10.2022
FC Cartagena
Not started
-
-
UD Ibiza
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Cartagena logo
FC Cartagena
UD Ibiza logo
UD Ibiza
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Cartagena

UD Ibiza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1165023
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1164122
3
Albacete BalompiéABP
1154219
4
Burgos CFBUR
1046018
5
SD EibarEIB
1053218
7
FC CartagenaCAR
1052317
17
UD IbizaUDI
1032511
