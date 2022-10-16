Málaga CF - CD Lugo

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 11
Estadio La Rosaleda / 16.10.2022
Málaga CF
Not started
-
-
CD Lugo
Lineups

Málaga CF jersey
Málaga CF
CD Lugo
4-3-1-2
Málaga CF jersey
Málaga CF
CD Lugo
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Málaga CF logo
Málaga CF jersey
Málaga CF
CD Lugo logo
CD Lugo
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Málaga CF

CD Lugo

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1165023
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1164122
3
Albacete BalompiéABP
1154219
4
Burgos CFBUR
1046018
5
SD EibarEIB
1053218
20
CD LugoLUG
102359
22
Málaga CFMCF
101366
