Málaga CF - Granada CF

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 19
Estadio La Rosaleda / 08.12.2022
Málaga CF
Not started
-
-
Granada CF
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Málaga CF
Granada CF
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Málaga CF

Granada CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1998235
2
Burgos CFBUR
1897234
3
Deportivo AlavésALV
1997334
4
Levante UDLUD
1887331
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1994631
7
Granada CFGRA
1884628
21
Málaga CFMCF
18351014
