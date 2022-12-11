Racing Santander - CD Mirandés

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 20
El Sardinero / 11.12.2022
Racing Santander
Not started
-
-
CD Mirandés
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Racing Santander
CD Mirandés logo
CD Mirandés
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Racing Santander

CD Mirandés

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1998235
2
Burgos CFBUR
1997334
3
Deportivo AlavésALV
1997334
4
SD EibarEIB
1996433
5
Levante UDLUD
1988332
17
CD MirandésCDM
1948720
18
Racing SantanderRAC
1946918
