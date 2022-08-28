Racing Santander - Real Oviedo

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 3
El Sardinero / 28.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/racing-santander/teamcenter.shtml
Racing Santander
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-oviedo/teamcenter.shtml
Real Oviedo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Racing Santander logo
Racing Santander jersey
Racing Santander
Real Oviedo logo
Real Oviedo
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Racing Santander

Real Oviedo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Albacete BalompiéABP
32107
2
Granada CFGRA
22006
3
SD PonferradinaSDP
22006
4
Deportivo AlavésALV
22006
5
FC CartagenaCAR
32016
11
Real OviedoROV
21013
21
Racing SantanderRAC
20020
